Six Nations Police Multiple charges in drug raid

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six people are facing charges after Six Nations Police raided a Mohawk Road house Monday, September 1st , 2020 . Police said they executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Warrant at a Mohawk Road residence finding several people in the living room. Police searched the residence and vehicles in the driveway seizing cocaine, digital scales, drug packaging, cell phones, drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash. All residents were arrested. Charged are: Bradley Laforme, 49, of Ohsweken was charged with Possession of Cocaine, Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000, Ammunition Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order, Ammunition Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order, Ammunition Careless Use Breach of Probation, Fail to Comply with Release Order Other than to Attend Court, Fail to Comply with Release Order Other…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice