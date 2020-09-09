Three more charged with disobeying court orders

By Lynda Powless Editor The numbers of people charged for dropping by the Caledonia McKenzie Meadows construction site now known as 1492 Land Back Lane known is growing. OPP have begun enforcing a Superior Court injunction that bars anyone from attending the controversial site including Six Nations land defenders or their supporters. Sunday, marked the 50th day of the land protest that saw Six Nations people move onto the site reclaiming unceded Six Nations lands that had been destined to be a 218-unit subdivision planned by Foxgate Developments. It is the latest land dispute between Six Nations and the Canadian government. Six Nations land rights have been in the courts for the past 27 years when the Six Nations Elected Council launched a lawsuit in 1995 seeking an accounting of…



