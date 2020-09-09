Volunteers make free cloth masks for community in COVID-19 fight

By Donna Duric Writer Thanks to community volunteers, the Six Nations Emergency Control group is giving away free masks every Friday at Veteran’s Park to help protect community members from Covid-19. The beautiful handmade masks were scattered about the park last Friday on a first come, first serve basis for community members to pick up. The initiative began in late August and allows one mask per person and asks people to abide by the honour system. The hand-sewn, reusable and washable face masks come with instructions on proper mask wearing and hygiene. The masks came in twos in plastic bundles, which were disinfected before they were placed around the park. People were asked to practice physical distancing at the park when picking up the free masks. Six Nations Elected Council…



