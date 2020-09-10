OPP charge another person in McKenzie Meadows land dispute

HALDIMAND COUNTY – The count has gone up again in the number of people being arrested and charged by Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for allegedly setting foot on the controversial McKenzie Meadows housing development renamed 1492 Land Back Lane in a Six Nations land dispute protest now over 50 days old.

Two court injunctions are currently in effect and prohibit anyone from being on the property at 1535 McKenzie Road (McKenzie Meadows) in Caledonia. The injunctions also prohibit anyone from establishing road blockades in Haldimand County.

OPP charged Mohammad Syed, 35, of St.Catharines, Ont., Tuesday September 8, 2020, with Mischief and Disobey order of court.

The OPP said it was “reminding the public that individuals who engage in illegal activities such as failing to comply with a court order, may face criminal charges.”

The OPP also said it “is committed to the freedom of the press and respects the important role the media has in the community. We value and strive to have collaborative relationships with our media partners. Engaging in activities outside of their reporting purpose, could subject media personnel to charges in relation to violation of a court order and other applicable offences.”

In a statement the OPP said dependent upon an individual’s actions, the following charges may be applicable to anyone:

Disobeying Order of Court (court injunction)

(court injunction) Obstruct Peace Officer : Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty

: Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty Causing Disturbance : Impeding another person

: Impeding another person Mischief: Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property

Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property Intimidation: Block or obstruct a highway

Block or obstruct a highway

The offences are punishable upon conviction by fine and/or imprisonment. Additionally, the Highway Traffic Act authorizes the towing and impounding of vehicles under these circumstances.

The OPP said it will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety, investigate unlawful activity and enforce the law where appropriate, in accordance with police duties and responsibilities as set out in legislation and the common law. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

