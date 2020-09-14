Driver In Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 6 Succumbs To Injuries

HALDIMAND COUNTY – The Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a serious two vehicle head-on collision that has now claimed the life of one of the two drivers.

The accident Saturday, September 6, 2020 sent four people to hospital after a head on collision on Highway 6 just outside Hagersville.

OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services, paramedics and Six Nations paramedics responded to the accident on Highway 6 between First Line and Second Line Saturday, Sept., 6h at about 2:20 p.m. An off duty firefighter reported the accident.

Haldimand County Fire Services extricated two occupants, one from each of the vehicles, a black sedan and a beige minivan.

Ugo Di-Favio, 66, of Brampton, Ontario, was the driver of the beige minivan. He was transported to an out of town hospital via Air Ornge Ambulance with life threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The 66-year-old passenger, also from Brampton, Ontario in the beige minivan was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger of the black sedan, both from Six Nations of the Grand River, were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

OPP said their investigation, to date, determined the black sedan was travelling south bound on Highway 6 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the north bound lane and struck the north bound beige minivan. OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attended the scene and are assisting with the investigation.

Highway 6 was closed between First Line and Second Line for approximately six hours while investigators and emergency crews were on scene.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

