Brantford City Council To Continue Virtual Council Sessions to January 2021

September 15, 2020

BRANTFORD, ONT-The City of Brantford has announced it is extending virtual council meetings to January1, 2021.

The city, now in Stage 3, says the health and safety of Brantford citizens and staff has guided the decision making of the City’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and Brantford City Council since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Now in Stage 3 of the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response reopening plan, the EOC continues to closely monitor provincial and public health guidelines and direction while implementing plans for City facilities, amenities and services to reopen or resume in the safest way possible.

The city said current space limitations are affecting their ability to hold in person meetings of Council and citizen committees at the current City Hall safely, at their meeting held August 25th, 2020 Brantford City Council approved a resolution directing that all open session meetings of Council, including meetings of the City’s Task Forces, Committees and Advisory Boards continue to be conducted virtually until January 1, 2021. Prior to December 2020, City Council will consider a staff report outlining the merits of a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting model.

We want to hear from you

The City’s recognizes the importance of involving citizens in the development of policy, programs and services and are committed to ensuring there continues to be a range of opportunities for the community to become knowledgeable about local government and actively involved in civic life.

Ways to engage

Council Agendas will continue to be posted as they are available with proper notice being provided to the public. Members of the public can watch the Council meetings live online by clicking on either of the following links once the meeting has started:

Meetings of Council not covered by Rogers TV Brantford will be made accessible for viewing on the City of Brantford YouTube Channel.

Delegations during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Members of the public wishing to speak at a meeting, either as a delegation or regarding Statutory Public Hearing items are required to register by 9 a.m. the day of the scheduled meeting. To register to participate electronically, members of the public must visit the calendar event associated with the meeting which can be found on the City Council Calendar and clicking on the unique registration link for the meeting. Upon registering for a meeting, members of the public will be emailed a link for the Zoom meeting. The public can also participate in the meeting via telephone, by registering in advance at 519-759-4150 ext. 5358. Please visit brantford.ca/VirtualCouncil for more information.

The public is also always welcome to provide their comments in writing or via email in advance of a meeting of Council. Comments can be submitted by emailing clerks@brantford.ca any time prior to the meeting or by mail to City Clerk, City of Brantford, 100 Wellington Square, P.O. Box 818, Brantford, ON N3T 5R7. Comments can also be placed in the drop box which is available at the front of City Hall. All comments received prior to the meeting will be provided to members of the related meeting body.

For more information about ways to get involved and share your feedback with the City, please visit the City’s website at www.brantford.ca or contact us at 519-759-4150.

