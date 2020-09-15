Brantford Man Facing Manslaughter Charge In Drug Overdose

BRANTFORD,ONT-A Brantford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal drug overdose of another city man earlier this year.

Brantford Police said on June 13th 2020 the victim, along with his brother and a close friend, they allegedly purchased a quantity of what they believed to be cocaine from Jeremy Folk. While at the victim’s residence the three persons ingested the cocaine and a short time later Emergency Medical Services were called to the victim’s address. As a result of ingesting the drugs, the victim died of a fentanyl overdose. The victim’s brother and close friend were hospitalized.

On Monday, September, 14 2020 Brantford Police Officers executed the arrest of Jeremy George Folk, 39,of Brantford. He has been charged with Manslaughter in relation to the overdose death.

The Brantford Police Service says it remains focused in the pursuit of illegal drug traffickers and will criminally charge those who are in possession of illicit drugs for the purposes of trafficking.

Due to the increase in overdose incidents, the Brantford Police Service is urging the public to be aware of these occurrences and of the potentially fatal risks of illicit drug use. Please use caution when using any type of drug that is not prescribed to you. If you are a new drug user you are particularly at risk should you use drugs that may be cut with or contain Fentanyl.

If you think someone is suffering from a drug overdose, call 9-1-1- immediately. If available, give the person Naloxone. Naloxone is an emergency medication that temporarily reverses the effects of an overdose from opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, methadone, morphine. You can give naloxone while you wait for emergency services to arrive. Remember naloxone can temporarily reverse an overdose but it can wear off before the person has completely recovered. Always call 9-1-1 and be treated by Emergency Medical Services. If you yourself have taken drugs or have drugs on you, the Good Samaritan Law can protect you.

The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity from simple possession charges for those who call 9-1-1 in the case of an overdose. This Law is in place to encourage and protect people who are witnessing or experiencing an overdose so they can seek help and save lives.

If you have information about suspected drug activity please contact the Brantford Police Service at 519- 756-7050. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

