Brantford Police Investigate Report of Armed Man In Neighbourhood

September 15, 2020 120 views

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford City Police are investigating a report of an armed man in the area of St. George Street and House Avenue Monday, September 14, 2020 at about 5:45 pm.

Brantford Police Service responded to the 9-1-1 call of reports of a suspicious male with a firearm in the area .

Community Patrol Officers attended to the scene and, with assistance of the BPS K9 unit, conducted a thorough search of the area but were  unable to locate the reported man.

Police do not believe that there is an immediate threat to public safety. As the investigation is active and ongoing, further information is not available at this time.

The Brantford Police Service is continuing to investigating this incident.  Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.  Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251  

