Four Cases of Covid-19 At Three Manitoba First Nations

SAGKEENG FIRST NATION MANITOBA- Sagkeeng First Nation has gone into lockdown after a confirmed case of COVID-19 was received from health authorities Monday.

Chief Derrick Henderson said the council received confirmation Monday evening that a community member had tested postive .

Sagkeeng First Nations is about 100 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Chief Henderson said he called an emergency meeting of the health and pandemic planning team that met by phone along with a First Nations and Inuit Health Branch representative.

He said while it was considered low risk they decided to put measures in place including alerting the community of a positive case and checkpoints accessing the community have gone back up. He said the infected individual is in isolation and being monitored. He said tracing is now underway of anyone who may have come into contact with the person and they are being told to self-isolate.

He said the community is in lockdown and off reservbe members are being asked to stay home.

The first case of COVID-19 on a First Nations in Manitoba was identified last week at Fisher River Cree Nation. Two more surfaced at Peguis First Nation.

