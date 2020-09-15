Daily
National News

Southwest Nova Scotia lobster fishermen protest First Nations fishery 

September 15, 2020 51 views

WEYMOUTH, N.S.- Hundreds of commercial lobster fishermen conducted a protest today at two wharves in southwestern Nova Scotia over what they say is an illegal fishery in St. Marys Bay.

The fisherman say a communal First Nations lobster fishery in the area is also being used for commercial purposes, which they say is prohibited.

The Mi’kmaq First Nations have denied the allegation, stating their right to fish for a moderate livelihood has been confirmed by a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling.

Bernie Berry of Coldwater Lobster Association says the protests in Saulnierville and Weymouth were mostly peaceful.

But he says there was a heated exchange between a group of people on the Weymouth wharf.

He says the fishermen want the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to enforce its regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford Man Facing Manslaughter Charge In Drug Overdose

September 15, 2020 1921

BRANTFORD,ONT-A Brantford man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal drug overdose of…

Read more
Daily

‘Trickster’ actor Joel Oulette on the ‘overwhelming’ rise of CBC’s new series 

September 15, 2020 41

By David Friend THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO- When it comes to career milestones, actor Joel Oulette…

Read more

Leave a Reply