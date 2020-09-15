Southwest Nova Scotia lobster fishermen protest First Nations fishery 

WEYMOUTH, N.S.- Hundreds of commercial lobster fishermen conducted a protest today at two wharves in southwestern Nova Scotia over what they say is an illegal fishery in St. Marys Bay.

The fisherman say a communal First Nations lobster fishery in the area is also being used for commercial purposes, which they say is prohibited.

The Mi’kmaq First Nations have denied the allegation, stating their right to fish for a moderate livelihood has been confirmed by a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada ruling.

Bernie Berry of Coldwater Lobster Association says the protests in Saulnierville and Weymouth were mostly peaceful.

But he says there was a heated exchange between a group of people on the Weymouth wharf.

He says the fishermen want the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to enforce its regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2020.

