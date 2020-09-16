Local News
ticker

Chiefswood Park to host Virtual Launch Event

September 16, 2020 57 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Chiefswood park is showing off its new cabins in a virtual launch event later this month. The virtual event is being held as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and will implement social distancing guidelines for the limited number invited to tour the cabins in a showcase event Sept., 22. A variety of presentations will be held over the 30 minute virtual event that will include an overview of the park, its amenities and time lapse video of the building of the 15 cabins and look inside the design and features of the cabins. It will be streamed live via the SNGRDC YouTube Channel “We are excited to safely showcase the Cabins to our community and encourage everyone to join us live on September 22…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Manitoba government says it wants clarity on First Nations health care 

September 16, 2020 39

WINNIPEG- The Manitoba government is seeking a judicial review of a human rights ruling involving health…

Read more
Daily

Canadian politicians who’ve been forced to isolate because of exposure to COVID 19

September 16, 2020 36

By Mia Rabson OTTAWA- Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is just the latest on a growing list…

Read more