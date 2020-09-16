Chiefswood Park to host Virtual Launch Event

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Chiefswood park is showing off its new cabins in a virtual launch event later this month. The virtual event is being held as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and will implement social distancing guidelines for the limited number invited to tour the cabins in a showcase event Sept., 22. A variety of presentations will be held over the 30 minute virtual event that will include an overview of the park, its amenities and time lapse video of the building of the 15 cabins and look inside the design and features of the cabins. It will be streamed live via the SNGRDC YouTube Channel “We are excited to safely showcase the Cabins to our community and encourage everyone to join us live on September 22…



