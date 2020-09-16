Hundreds block major Toronto intersection supporting Six Nations land rights

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO — Hundreds of people rallied peacefully outside Ontario’s Indigenous Affairs office at a busy downtown intersection here Saturday, Sept. 12th to protest the OPP arrests of Six Nations land defenders and their allies. Demonstrators accused OPP of criminalizing Six Nations land defenders as they carried signs and placards and a banner that read “Land Back” as they gathered near Bloor Street East and Church Street. The words “Land Back” were painted in red capital letters on the street with chalk messages around it it. Six Nations people are caught in a land dispute with the federal and provincial governments over lands, a 218 unit housing development, entitled McKenzie Meadows, was being built on by Foxgate Developments Inc., on the outskirts of…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice