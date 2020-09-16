Rally held denouncing OPP arrests

By Donna Duric Writer Supporters of a work stoppage of a housing development site in Caledonia are denouncing the OPP tactic of arresting people by surprise who may have been connected with the McKenzie Meadows protest. An injunction states anyone who sets on the foot property risks arrest and in the past two weeks, over a dozen people have been arrested by surprise in surrounding towns and cities. Supporters of the McKenzie Meadows housing development takeover held a rally on Argyle Street near Sixth Line Road on Saturday afternoon to denounce the actions of the OPP. The hour-long march on Argyle Street halted traffic while protesters marched with signs and held round dances on the road to show support for those arrested. It was mostly peaceful except for one driver…
