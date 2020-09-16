Six Nations Woman 22nd Person Charged In McKenzie Meadows Land Rights Dispute

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – A Six Nations woman has become the 22nd person Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged in connection with the Six Nations land rights protest at the McKenzie Meadows residential development .

Since August 5, 2020 to date, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a total of 22 individuals in relation to the McKenzie Meadows residential development site and demonstrations in Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario.

All of those charged have been released and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

OPP said on Tuesday September 15, 2020, a lawyer for Starla Myers, 43, of Six Nations advised OPP their client would be making arrangements to turn themselves into police. Myers turned herself into Six Nations Police at the Six Nations Police station on Fourth Line Road Tuesday, September 15.

OPP said Myers was was co-operative and met with police to turn themselves in where OPP formally charged and released the accused.

OPP has charged Starla Myers with: Mischief (two counts), Disobeying Order of Court,. She is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

OPP arrested nine individuals on August 5, 2020 when OPP said they were required to assist with enforcement of a Court Order at the McKenzie Meadows development site. The OPP statement said they identified other individuals who attended the McKenzie Meadows site and were able to obtain phone numbers for some of the identified individuals who were then contacted and given the opportunity to turn themselves in at the Haldimand County OPP Detachment in Cayuga. At the detachment, the individuals were provided with paperwork that included a court date and they were released shortly thereafter. OPP said “Giving the accused persons the opportunity to turn themselves in was helpful in de-escalating a potential confrontational situation. All of the individuals who attended the detachment were co-operative with police.”

Individuals that have been charged are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date.

On August 5, 2020, OPP charged:



Alicia ANDERSON, 23, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Obstruct Peace Officer.



Kurt GIBSON, 24, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Mischief, Disobey Order of Court, Assault Peace Officer and Resist Peace Officer.



Elyse MAYO, 30, of Barrie, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Laurel MACGREGOR, 21, of Ancaster, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Koko NEWELL, 19, of Bancroft, Ontario with Mischief, Disobey Order of Court, Assault Peace Officer and Resist Peace Officer.



Kaitlyn SMITH, 25, of Scarborough, Ontario with Mischief, Disobey Order of Court and Obstruct Peace Officer.



Nathan STRONGITHARM, 35, of Tyendinaga First Nation with Mischief, Disobey Order of Court and Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon.



Skylar WILLIAMS, 37, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Mischief (two counts) and Disobey Order of Court.



Todd WILLIAMS, 48, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Mischief, Disobey Order of Court and Obstruct Peace Officer.



On August 24, 2020, OPP charged Patricia MILLS, 36, of Hamilton, Ontario with Mischief, Intimidation and Fail to Comply with a Release Order.



On September 2, 2020, OPP charged:



Karl DOCKSTADER, 40, of Niagara Falls, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Kaitlyn SMITH, 25, of Scarborough, Ontario with Mischief, Disobey Order of Court and Fail to Comply with a Release Order.



Audra TAILLEFER, 53, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Mischief (two counts), Intimidation and Enter on Land on which a Line Work is Situated under the Railway Safety Act.



On September 3, 2020, OPP charged:



Hailey BUTLER-HENDERSON, 27, of Barrie, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Joshua EDGAR, 28, of Greater Napanee, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Summer MARACLE-MUIR, 29, of Barrie, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Courtney SKYE, 33, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



On September 5, 2020, OPP charged:

Andrew GILLETTE, 34, of Guelph, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Leslie SHAPIRO – De MARTIGNY, 31, of Hamilton, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



On September 7, 2020, OPP charged:



Barry CONWAY, 35, of Hamilton, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court and Fail to Comply with a Release Order.



Jeremy LARIVEE, 36, of London, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



On September 9, 2020, OPP charged

Mohammed SYED, 35, of St. Catharines, Ontario with Mischief and Disobey Order of Court.



Two court injunctions are currently in effect and prohibit anyone from being on the McKenzie Meadows property site located at 1535 McKenzie Road (also known as 1492 Land Back Lane) in Caledonia and also prohibit anyone from establishing road blockades in Haldimand County.



Dependent upon an individual’s actions, the following charges may be applicable to anyone:



Disobeying Order of Court (court injunction)

(court injunction) Obstruct Peace Officer : Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty

: Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty Causing Disturbance : Impeding another person

: Impeding another person Mischief: Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property

Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property Intimidation: Block or obstruct a highway

OPP said the offences are punishable upon conviction by fine and/or imprisonment. Additionally, the Highway Traffic Act authorizes the towing and impounding of vehicles under these circumstances. Following its court-endorsed Framework for Police Preparedness for Indigenous Critical Incidents, throughout the incident, the OPP Provincial Liaison Team was engaged in significant collaborative and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective rights guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The OPP statement said OPP will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety, investigate unlawful activity and enforce the law where appropriate, in accordance with police duties and responsibilities as set out in legislation and the common law. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

Add Your Voice