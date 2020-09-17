First Nation breaks ground on new housing project 

By Colleen Romaniuk,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

THE SUDBURY STAR

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation broke ground on a new housing project on Tuesday that is being supported by a $1.1 million in funding from the federal government.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller, Families and Children and Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen sent their best wishes, and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre attended to congratulate Chief Craig Nootchtai, his council, and members of the administration on the groundbreaking to build six new homes for their residents.

“We are excited to break ground on this housing project to build new homes for our members. I would like to thank my council, members of the administration and the community for their work and dedication with this project,” said Chief Nootchtai.

“The new homes will help address some housing concerns in our community and we will continue to work with Indigenous Services Canada and the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation to address these issues.”

Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation is located west of Sudbury at the east end of Whitefish Lake, and west of Stuart Lake.

The project, which is expected to be completed by March 31, consists of building two semi-detached and two three-bedroom bungalows in the community.

The use of local materials, in-house labour, and training opportunities from this project will support community and economic development and sustainability.

Youth in the community will have opportunities to learn about the construction and maintenance of homes through the CMHC’s Housing Internship Initiative for First Nations and Inuit Youth program.

The new homes will also address social housing needs and reduce overcrowding.

“Congratulations to Gimaa Nootchtai, council, and members of the administration on reaching this important milestone! Atikameksheng Anishnawbek continues to build its capacity by developing sustainable projects that will help foster growth,” said Serre, the Liberal MP for Nickel Belt.

“Looking forward to continued collaboration on housing projects that improve living conditions and provide safe and affordable housing for residents.”

Indigenous Services Canada is contributing $671,850 to the project, and CMHC’s Section 95 Loan is contributing $437,400 in support.

The federal government said the project will contribute to improving housing conditions in Indigenous communities.

Indigenous Services Canada will continue to partner with the First Nation to develop new initiatives to address housing concerns and build capacity on the reserve, including the construction of new homes and the renovation of existing ones.

