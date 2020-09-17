Oneida woman 23rd person charged in connection with Six Nations land rights protest

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The numbers of people being charged by Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in connection with Six Nations land rights dispute at a Caledonia housing development keeps rising.

An Oneida woman became the 23rd person charged in connection with the protest Wednesday, Sept., 16, 2020.

All 23 have been charged in relation to the McKenzie Meadows residential development site or in relation to demonstrations in the Caldonia area.

OPP said Lela George, 36, of Oneida First Nation has been charged with Mischief and Disobeying a court order. OPP said arrangements were made to have her attend at the Middlesex OPP Detachment to be formerally charged. She was provided with documents and immediately released.

All of the accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

OPP said allowing for accused persons the opportunity to turn themselves in was helpful in de-escalating a potential confrontational situation. All of the individuals who attended the detachment were co-operative with police.

Two court injunctions are currently in effect and prohibit anyone from being on the McKenzie Meadows property site located at 1535 McKenzie Road (also known as 1492 Land Back Lane) in Caledonia and also prohibit anyone from establishing road blockades in Haldimand County.

Dependent upon an individual’s actions, the following charges may be applicable to anyone:

Disobeying Order of Court (court injunction)

(court injunction) Obstruct Peace Officer : Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty

: Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty Causing Disturbance : Impeding another person

: Impeding another person Mischief: Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property

Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property Intimidation: Block or obstruct a highway

The offences are punishable upon conviction by fine and/or imprisonment.

OPP said in addition the Highway Traffic Act authorizes the towing and impounding of vehicles under these circumstances.

The OPP said it is following its court-endorsed Framework for Police Preparedness for Indigenous Critical Incidents, throughout the incident, the OPP Provincial Liaison Team is engaged in significant collaborative and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective rights guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The OPP will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety, investigate unlawful activity and enforce the law where appropriate, in accordance with police duties and responsibilities as set out in legislation and the common law. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

