Six Nations man facing 48 firearm related charges

BRANTFORD, ONT-An Ohsweken man is facing 48 firearm related charges after Brantford Police received a 9-1-1- call Friday, September 4, 2020 at about 3:26 p.m. reporting a man believed to be in possession of a firearm.

Police said the suspect was witnessed driving a vehicle with a female passenger in the area of Clarence Street and Colborne Street.

City police said investigation revealed the suspect vehicle, a 2006 black Cadillac Escalade, had been reported stolen from the Region of Halton.

At about 6 pm, police spotted the suspect vehicle in a parking lot located at Brant Ave and Church Street with the accused driver and a woman inside. Police said when they conducted a traffic stop, the accused attempted to flee the scene, striking a residential fence and staircase with the vehicle causing extensive damage to the vehicle, fence, and staircase. The suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police said it was not pursued due to public safety concerns.

The vehicle was located two hours later at 8 p.m. abandoned in the parking lot of an apartment building on Tollgate Road. Officers recovered seven firearms from the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from a prior break and enter in Wellington County.

The investigation also revealed that the accused was also currently bound by five Criminal Code driving prohibitions. The accused was identified by officers and arrested by members of the Six Nations Police Service on Sunday, September 13, 2020.

As a result of the investigation, Lorne Melvin General, 34, of Ohsweken, was charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code:

Possession of Stolen Property Over $5,000

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000 X 7

Pointing a Firearm X2

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose X2

Careless Use of Firearm X2

Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X7

Adult Firearm or Weapon Possession Contrary to Prohibition Order X7

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm X7

Unauthorized Possession in Motor Vehicle X7

Operation While Prohibited X5

The Brantford Police Service would like to thank the Six Nations Police Service for their assistance in this investigation

