Metis Nation Saskatchewan president tests positive for COVID 19, despite no symptoms

SASKATOON- The president of the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan says he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization says in a news release that Glen McCallum learned Friday that he’d tested positive for the novel coronavirus, despite being asymptomatic.

It says McCallum was tested as a preventative measure given his role in the community.

The release says McCallum contracted the virus despite taking precautions.

It says McCallum is self-isolating and following all public health protocols, and he and the Metis Nation-Saskatchewan are supporting contact tracing by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The organization says that as restrictions begin to lift and life seems more normal, it is even more important to remain vigilant about safety precautions.

“It’s very easy as we go about our daily lives to not be as attentive as we were at the beginning of this global pandemic,” McCallum said in the news release.

“If nothing else, please let this be a reminder to remain cautious and follow all preventative COVID-19 protocols.”

Saskatchewan reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,787. A total of 10 people are in hospital.

The government says that 2,873 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Friday, which it says is the highest daily number of tests performed to date. The high was 2,129 tests performed on August 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.

