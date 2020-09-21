Moosonee not under lockdown despite others imposed in the region 

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

MOOSONEE, ONT-The Town of Moosonee is a municipality that falls under the provincial guidelines, that’s why it doesn’t have a lockdown in place, says the town’s mayor.

“We’re different because we’re a municipality, we follow the Ontario guidelines,” Mayor Wayne Taipale said in a phone interview.

“We’re doing conversations with the Porcupine Health Unit, WAHA, and we must follow the provincial guidelines, same thing as other municipalities.”

There are now 81 cases of COVID-19 in the Porcupine Health Unit region with three active cases in the James and Hudson Bay region.

Several First Nations communities in the James Bay area, including Kashechewan, Attawapiskat, Fort Albany and Moose Factory, have imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus.

After the second case was confirmed in Moose Factory on Sept. 18, Moose Cree First Nation placed a mandatory curfew for its residents from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m. with exemptions for those who have to attend work.

The updated bylaw will remain effective until Oct. 5 until further notice.

“We know this curfew is an inconvenience and it may seem harsh but we feel it is a very important part of our effort to prevent additional confirmed cases,” Chief Mervin Cheechoo said in a statement.

In Moosonee, travel is not restricted. Air and rail service continues to operate.

“The other municipalities like Cochrane, Timmins, Toronto, if they have one or two cases, they do not cancel transportation, so we must follow the same guideline,” Taipale said.

Masks must be worn inside public spaces in Moosonee. Indoor gatherings in town are limited to a maximum of 10 people and a maximum of 25 outdoors, according to the latest gathering restriction announced by the province.

Schools, businesses and recreation facilities have virus mitigation plans and restrictions in place to stop the spread of the virus, reads the town’s Facebook notice.

Taipale encouraged residents to contact the Town of Moosonee or OPP if they notice a violation of the restrictions.

“Stay home as much as possible, only go for essential like for grocery shopping one person at a time,” Taipale said. “We ask people not to travel unless it’s essential. Just be cautious, safe, be open-minded and treat people fairly.” TIMMINSTODAY.COM VIA CP

