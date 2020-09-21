Road in Manitoba rural municipality to get name change due to offensive moniker 

By Nicole Wong, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Leaders from the Brokenhead Ojibway Nation (BON) and the Rural Municipality (RM) of St. Clements met to discuss the renaming of Colonization Road located in Libau, Man.

The issue had been brought up in a previous council in 2018.

Recently, the issue was brought back to discussion by a member of BON. The resident had contacted the RM of St. Clements through their Facebook page to rename the road due to the name being offensive to Indigenous people.

On Sept. 11, the two communities agreed to work together to begin the process of renaming the road.

“We have agreed to work collaboratively through the RM’s policy and processes,” said BON Chief Deborah Smith on Thursday.

“BON had made a request in our last meeting to have representatives working with the RM’s heritage committee to look at names. One of the suggestions that came up at our table was maybe looking at renaming it Reconciliation Road,” she added.

However, no names will be set in stone by the BON and the RM until further discussions and consultations.

Next Monday, the BON will submit a formal letter requesting that the name of the road be changed. After that, a public hearing as well as consultation with the Colonization Road’s residents about the potential name change will take place.

It is estimated that the name would be changed either by the end of this year or early 2021.

“I think it is time for the colonial names or references to colonialism to change in this country. The working relationship we have with the RM is a good step in the right direction. Perhaps our relationship and collaboration may be an inspiration to other communities to start the process amongst themselves,” said Smith.

Smith noted that she would like to see a dedication ceremony once the renaming of the road has been official.

“For the Indigenous people, the word colonization is a very negative word, and it is very offensive to them. We wanted to be good neighbours and in the spirit of reconciliation and working with First Nations, we thought it would be a good idea to look and see what we could do in renaming the road,” said St. Clements mayor Debbie Fiebelkorns.

“It is important that we understand the impact these symbols have and recognize the negative impact of colonialism and we would like to establish a process of collaborative leadership and seek consultation to have meaningful dialogue on a difficult topic such as this. We are prepared to continue on, and we will have further meetings with Chief Smith and her councillors.”

Fiebelkorns hopes that First Nation communities across the province see the name change as something positive.

“We have to remember that Colonization Road in the RM of St. Clements is not the only Colonization Road in the province of Manitoba. There are probably four or five others. I hope this may spark other communities to change the name as well as to work collaboratively with other First Nations to do so,” said Fiebelkorns.

