COVID-19 and the decolonization of Indigenous public health

NEWS RELEASE 21-SEP-2020 CANADIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION JOURNAL Research News Indigenous self-determination, leadership and knowledge have helped protect Indigenous communities in Canada during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, and these principles should be incorporated into public health in future, argue the authors of a commentary in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). Indigenous communities in Canada have experienced lower rates of infection and lower death rates from COVID-19 than the general population despite significant differences in social determinants of health, such as adequate housing, access to clean water and healthy food as well as income disparities. First Nations people living on reserve had a COVID-19 case rate 4 times lower than the general population, 3 times fewer deaths and a 30% higher recovery rate. “Governments, policy-makers and public health providers must…



