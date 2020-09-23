COVID-19
Editorial

COVID 19…. keeping people informed is best battle plan

September 23, 2020 45 views

It has begun. And it’s time to get serious…again. And that doesn’t mean hoarding, rushing out to buy toilet paper even though shop shelves are already being raided. Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is warning if Canadians don’t double down the epidemic will come back “faster and stronger.” She warned Tuesday it is time for everyone to re-adopt personal protection and separation measures similar to the spring to have a chance at reversing the epidemic growth beginning to hit. And we should all take this warning seriously. The huge parties have to end. Masks have to come out, people have to wash their hands. Without fighting now the epidemic in Canada is capable of surging into a “very sharp and intense peak” for the very simple reason…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Heiltsuk First Nation calling on DFO to close fish farms, citing wild salmon extinction risk

September 23, 2020 15

By Zoe Ducklow, North Island Gazette Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Heiltsuk First Nation from Bella…

Read more
Daily

First Nations take Ontario government to court over environmental protections 

September 23, 2020 38

By Michelle McQuigge THE CANADIAN PRESS Several Indigenous groups are taking the Ontario government to court…

Read more