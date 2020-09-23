Local News
ticker

Elected Chief’s home to be demolished after arson

September 23, 2020 384 views

By Donna Duric Writer The home of Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill is set to be demolished after it was hit by an arsonist last month. In an interview with the Turtle Island News, Chief Hill said the house, with damages estimated at several hundred thousand dollars, cannot be salvaged. The elected Chief’s modest bungalow was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the Sixth Line property shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was called in, who quickly determined that the fire was the result of arson. Hill made it out of the home uninjured but only after a passing motorist noticed smoke coming from the roof and went inside to wake up a sleeping Hill, essentially rescuing him. Hill took three weeks…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Heiltsuk First Nation calling on DFO to close fish farms, citing wild salmon extinction risk

September 23, 2020 12

By Zoe Ducklow, North Island Gazette Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Heiltsuk First Nation from Bella…

Read more
Daily

First Nations take Ontario government to court over environmental protections 

September 23, 2020 33

By Michelle McQuigge THE CANADIAN PRESS Several Indigenous groups are taking the Ontario government to court…

Read more