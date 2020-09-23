Elected Chief’s home to be demolished after arson

By Donna Duric Writer The home of Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill is set to be demolished after it was hit by an arsonist last month. In an interview with the Turtle Island News, Chief Hill said the house, with damages estimated at several hundred thousand dollars, cannot be salvaged. The elected Chief’s modest bungalow was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the Sixth Line property shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 18. The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was called in, who quickly determined that the fire was the result of arson. Hill made it out of the home uninjured but only after a passing motorist noticed smoke coming from the roof and went inside to wake up a sleeping Hill, essentially rescuing him. Hill took three weeks…
