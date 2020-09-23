London police officer sentenced to 12 months in death of Oneida woman

LONDON, ONT-A London Police Service officer sentenced to 12 months in jail after being convicted in the death of Debralee Chrisjohn, a 39 year old Oneida of the Thames woman will continue to be paid while behind bars .On Monday Sept., 21, 2020 an Ontario Superior Court judge found Nicholas Doering guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life to Debralee Chrisjohn. Doering’s lawyer Alan Gold said he has filed an appeal and expects Doering to be released on bail. London Police Chief Steve Williams said the force will revew the decision and in the meantime Doering has been suspended from duty with pay. He said police officers can only be investigated for misconduct under the Police Services Act after a criminal process has…



