OPP charge 23rd person in connection with Six Nations land rights

September 23, 2020 60 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – The numbers of  people being charged by Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in connection with Six Nations land rights dispute at a Caledonia housing development keeps rising. An Oneida woman  became the 23rd person charged in connection with the protest Wednesday, Sept., 16, 2020. All 23 have been charged in relation to the McKenzie Meadows residential development site or in relation to demonstrations in the Caldonia area. OPP said Lela George, 36, of Oneida First Nation has been charged with Mischief and Disobeying a court order. OPP said arrangements were made to have her attend at the Middlesex OPP Detachment to be formerally charged and released. OPP have also charged Starla Myers, 43, of Six Nations. She is facing two charges of mischief and one…

