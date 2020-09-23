Ottawa affirms Mi’kmaq treaty rights in Nova Scotia lobster dispute

SAULNIERVILLE, N.S.- The federal government is affirming the Mi’kmaq First Nation’s treaty rights in an ongoing dispute with non-Indigenous fishermen in southwestern Nova Scotia. Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan and Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett released a statement Monday saying the Mi’kmaq have a constitutionally protected treaty right to fish in pursuit of a moderate livelihood. Non-Indigenous fishermen have been protesting the Indigenous fishers’ attempts to set lobster traps in St. Marys Bay during the off-season, which runs until the end of November. Some 350 traps set by Indigenous fishermen were pulled from the water by non-Indigenous fishermen over the weekend, continuing the long-standing conflict. Jordan and Bennett denounced what they said were the threats, intimidation and vandalism they had witnesses in southwestern Nova Scotia. The two ministers say they plan…