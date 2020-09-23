Local News
Support for Land Back Lane remains strong despite threat of arrest

September 23, 2020 69 views

By Donna Duric Writer Supporters are still coming out in force to support Six Nations land rights at a former housing development site in Caledonia despite an on-going injunction and threats of arrest. Since Aug. 5, 22 people have been arrested or charged in connection with the work stoppage of the former McKenzie Meadows housing development site in south Caledonia. More than half the people charged were arrested by police unexpectedly while going about their daily business in surrounding towns and municipalities. Six Nations people stopped construction at the housing development site on July 19 saying it sits on unceded Six Nations land and that they don’t agree with the deal Six Nations Elected Council made with the housing development contingent headed by Foxgate Developments. Skyler Williams, one of the…

