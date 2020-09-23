Local News
Three people back-pedalling for writing support letters for convicted pedophile

September 23, 2020

By Donna Duric Writer At least two people who wrote letters of support for convicted sex offender Matt Myke have issued public apologies after being blasted on social media for writing letters praising his character. According to the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Matt Myke was found guilty on three counts of repeated sexual assault of a child in January 2020. He faces 10 years in state prison, 10 years of “extended supervision” outside of jail in the community, and must perform 1,000 hours of community service. A third person attempted to clarify why he wrote the reference letter for Myke. The two apologies come after social media exploded with anger last week upon learning 30 people, including a dozen from Six Nations, wrote letters praising Myke’s character, many of them in…

