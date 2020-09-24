Daily
National News

Liberals promise action on biases in justice system, policing

September 24, 2020 1 view

OTTAWA-_ The Liberal government is promising legislation and money to address systemic inequities in all phases of the criminal justice system.

The commitments come amid mounting concerns about unfair treatment of Black and Indigenous people, who are overrepresented in courts and jails.

The throne speech pledges action on issues ranging from sentencing and rehabilitation to improved civilian oversight of the RCMP and standards on the use of force.

The measures also include modern training for police and other law-enforcement agencies, as well as broader RCMP reforms that emphasize a shift toward community-led policing.

In addition, the Liberals promise to speed up work on a legislative framework for First Nations policing as an essential service.

Perry Bellegarde, grand chief of the Assembly of First Nations, says zero tolerance on excessive use of force must be among the moves to improve policing.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Heiltsuk First Nation calling on DFO to close fish farms, citing wild salmon extinction risk

September 23, 2020 53

By Zoe Ducklow, North Island Gazette Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Heiltsuk First Nation from Bella…

Read more
Daily

First Nations take Ontario government to court over environmental protections 

September 23, 2020 86

By Michelle McQuigge THE CANADIAN PRESS Several Indigenous groups are taking the Ontario government to court…

Read more

Leave a Reply