R.O.P.E. Seeks Assistance Federal Offender Wanted

September 24, 2020 217 views

                                                                            Dillon Noble-Albertson

TORONTO, ON – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Dillon Noble-Albertson is described as Indigenous male, 22 years of age,5’9” (175cm), 181lbs (82kgs) with brown hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos consisting of a cross on his left hand, “Albertson” written on his left forearm and tattooed writing on his right forearm.

He is serving a four (4) year and eight (8) month sentence for Armed Robbery, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Break and Enter, Possession of a Weapon and Assault Police.

The offender is known to frequentthe cities of Kingston and Ottawa.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

