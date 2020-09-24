Three people facing charges in cocaine bust on Chiefswood Road

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Two Six Nations people and a man from Hagersville are facing numerous charges after a drug raid on Chiefswood Road today (Thursday).

Six Nations Police arrested two men and one woman without incident after finding drugs and firearms on the property while conducting a search warrant at a home on Chiefswood Road.

Police said when they arrived, they noticed several surveillance cameras and a large screen inside the home showing the camera’s activities. Police also found a chime that alerts homeowners when a vehicle enters the driveway.

During the search of the home, police found a Digital Video Recorder (DVR), cell phones, crack cocaine, drug packaging, a taser, debt list, .22 caliber firearm, a prohibited knife, a replica hand gun, a money safe, baggies, cocaine, and Canadian currency.

Police also found a replica hand gun under the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the property.

The following people were arrested:

-Jordan Philip McNaughton, 39, of Ohsweken, who was held for a bail hearing

-Terence James Edward Woodcox, 26, of Hagersville, was released with a court date of Nov. 12

-Jeri-Ann Lucille Jamieson, 24, of Ohsweken, was also released with a court date of Nov. 12

All three are facing charges of:

-Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking Cocaine

-Firearm: Unauthorized Possession

-Firearm: Careless Use

-Unauthorized possession of a Firearm (two counts)

-Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000

