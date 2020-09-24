Two more suspects arrested in murder of Brantford couple

By Donna Duric

Writer

BRANTFORD – Two additional people are now in custody, joining a third man, in the murder of a city couple in Brantford last summer.

Nathan Lloyd Howes, 30, of Brantford, and Malik Mbuyi, 19, of Toronto are the two latest suspects arrested in the murders and are now facing two counts of first-degree murder each.

Brantford Police announced the arrests at a press conference Wednesday at police headquarters.

A year-long joint investigation between the Brantford Police and OPP resulted in the additional arrests.

Both men are accused of murdering Dorothy Lynn VanEvery, 62, and Larry Reynolds, 64, at their Park Road South home in Brantford on July 18, 2019 shortly before 8 a.m.

Both victims died of gunshot injuries.

“This horrific act was not believed to be the act of random violence,” Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis said. “It is believed the victims were intentionally targeted.”

The two latest arrests bring the total number of people charged in the double homicide to three.

Kareem Zedan, 22, of Pickering, was arrested in Thunder Bay on Mar. 24 and also faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Davis said 2019 was an “unprecedented” year for gun violence in the city.

Four people were murdered by gun violence in Brantford in 2019.

“We have remained focus and using every resource at our disposal to complete a thorough and exhaustive investigation into these homicides,” said Chief Davis.

One of the homicides is still unsolved, said Davis, and added that the police are now offering a $50,000 reward for information in the murder of one victim, Colby Carter. His murder is the only one of the four that remains unsolved.

Carter, 22, of Hamilton, was shot to death in a parking lot near 64 Colborne Street West in Brantford on July 8, 2019 at about 3:25 a.m.

Davis said he wanted to assure the public that the perpetrators of the homicides “are going to be held accountable for their actions.”

Police would not reveal a motive for the murders or any other information regarding the circumstances of the double homicide, saying it could compromise the ongoing investigation and court proceedings.

Add Your Voice