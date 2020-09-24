We’koma’q chief says moose hunt will not be hindered 

By Oscar Baker III,

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SYDNEY, N.S.- Chief Rod Googoo of We’koma’q First Nation says the moose hunt will not be hindered this year.

Googoo earlier threatened that the Mi’kmaq would prevent non-Indigenous hunters from accessing the hunting grounds after witnessing first-hand the harassment Mi’kmaq fishers we’re facing from non-Indigenous commercial fishers.

Sipnekne’kati First Nation issued moderate livelihood fishing tags last week and Googoo went to the area to show support. Now he’s convinced the federal government will step in to help protect their rights after a meeting earlier this week.

“There’s no need to escalate things,” said Googoo.

On Tuesday, federal ministers Bernadette Jordan and Carolyn Bennett released a joint statement condemning any acts of violence.

“We share the concerns of the assembly chiefs for the safety of their people. There is no place for the threats, intimidation or vandalism that we have witnessed in South West Nova Scotia. This is unacceptable,” they said.

Googoo said their meeting was productive and he’s heard already that tensions on the ground have eased. He wanted the public to know the treaty rights are a guiding principle all should live by.

