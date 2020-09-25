Daily
National News

B.C. municipalities want province to share cannabis tax money from Feds 

September 25, 2020 33 views

VICTORIA- A group advocating on behalf of municipalities and some First Nations across B.C. wants the province to share its cannabis excise tax revenue.

The Union of B.C. Municipalities president Maja Tait says 99 per cent of the group’s 189 members voted in favour of seeking a portion of the revenue this week at a convention.

Tait says municipalities have pushed for access to cannabis-related money five times in recent years because they have long incurred costs around regulating the substance.

The excise cannabis tax is paid by licensed cannabis producers when their products are delivered to a retailer or customer and the federal government retains 25 per cent of the money up to $100 million a year.

The remaining 75 per cent is given to provinces and territories, but some including Alberta, Ontario and Quebec have decided to pass along a portion of the money to municipalities.

The union says B.C. is expected to receive $50 million in revenue from the excise tax in the fiscal 2020-2021 year.

 This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 25, 2020.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

COVID 19 cases grow to 13 at B.C. First Nation near Fort St. James 

September 25, 2020 32

By Rebecca Dyok Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Williams Lake Tribune A First Nations chief of…

Read more
Daily

OPP Warn Charges Could Follow Attendance at Caldonia MCKenzie Meadows Protest Site Events

September 25, 2020 222

                               …

Read more

Leave a Reply