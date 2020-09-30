More arrests made against Land Back protesters/land defenders

CAYUGA-Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two more people in conjunction with a housing development protest in Caledonia, bringing the total number of people charged to 24.

The Haldimand County OPP have been arresting people involved the McKenzie Meadows housing development protest, also known as Land Back Lane, in various locations off the site since violence broke out Aug. 5 when police attempted to remove Six Nations people and their allies from the site. Six Nations re-took possession of the land later that night after several roads were blocked and items were set on fire in Caledonia.

On Tuesday (Sept. 29), the OPP arrested two more people in relation to an injunction that prohibits anyone from stepping foot onto the property.

Koko Newell, 19, of Bancroft, is charged with:

-Disobeying Order of Court

-Mischief

-Fail to Comply with Undertaking

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga.

Also charged is Allen Graham, 26, of Orillia, with:

-Disobey Order of Court

-Mischief

All of the accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

The OPP have also called for Land Back Lane spokesperson Skyler Williams to turn himself into police, saying there is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Williams said he received a call Tuesday morning informing him of the warrant but that he has no plans to turn himself in. He is wanted for mischief and breaching conditions from his arrest on Aug. 5. Williams was one of the original nine people arrested during the Aug. 5 injunction enforcement.

Williams has maintained a presence at Land Back Lane ever since.

Two court injunctions are currently in effect and prohibit anyone from being on the McKenzie Meadows property site located at 1535 McKenzie Road (also known as 1492 Land Back Lane) in Caledonia and also prohibit anyone from establishing road blockades in Haldimand County.

Dependent upon an individual’s actions, police said, the following charges could be laid:

–Disobeying Order of Court (court injunction)

-Obstruct Peace Officer: Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty

-Causing Disturbance: Impeding another person

-Mischief: Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property

-Intimidation: Block or obstruct a highway

The offences are punishable upon conviction by fine and/or imprisonment.

TheHighway Traffic Act also authorizes the towing and impounding of vehicles under these circumstances.

Following its court-endorsed Framework for Police Preparedness for Indigenous Critical Incidents, throughout the incident, police said the OPP Provincial Liaison Team has engaged in “significant collaborative and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective rights guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

The OPP said they will, “act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety, investigate unlawful activity and enforce the law where appropriate, in accordance with police duties and responsibilities as set out in legislation and the common law. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.”

Add Your Voice