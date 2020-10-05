Six Nations people block roadway after Land Back Lane protest supporter flees OPP

Six Nations people blocked Sixth Line at Argyle Street (Hwy 6) in solidarity with a person who escaped OPP arrest today on charges connected with the land rights protest at McKenzie Meadows or Land Back Lane as it has been dubbed. (Photo by Donna Duric)

CALEDONIA-A group of Six Nations people and supporters blocked off Sixth Line Road at Argyle Street Monday, October 5, 2020 to show support for a person who escaped Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrest in connection with the McKenzie Meadows (Land Back Lane) housing develoment land protest in Caledonia.

The group said the road would only be blocked for a single day.

OPP said a person who is wanted in connection with the McKenzie Meadows (Land Back Lane) housing development protest in Caledonia struck a police cruiser and another vehicle while fleeing from police today (Monday Oct. 5). The OPP said they tried to approach the person in a parking lot on Garner Road West but the person got into the driver’s seat of a vehicle, struck a police cruiser and a civilian vehicle before fleeing the area.

Police said the person faces outstanding charges in relation to the protest at McKenzie Meadows. On July 19, a small number of Six Nations people stopped construction of a housing development site in Caledonia saying it sits on unceded Haudenosaunee territory. On Aug. 5, police enforced an injunction to remove people from the site, arresting nine and firing rubber bullets in the process. In response, some protesters set fire to an excavator and shut down roads around Caledonia. Six Nations people re-took control of the housing development site later that night, where they still remain.

An injunction barring anyone from setting foot on the property still remains. Since Aug. 5, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the protest.

Police said nobody was injured during the incident but have identified the driver and are still seeking the individual on the outstanding warrant.

The OPP said in a media release, there“is no threat to public safety.”

The latest person to be arrested, Leah Rowlinson, of Toronto, was charged on Thursday with Disobeying Order of Court and Mischief.

She was released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

A number of people who were charged in connection with McKenzie Meadows are expected in court this Friday (Oct. 9) where a “day of action” is expected to take place, protesting the OPP’s arrest tactics.

Two court injunctions are currently in effect and prohibit anyone from being on the McKenzie Meadows property site located at 1535 McKenzie Road (also known as 1492 Land Back Lane) in Caledonia and also prohibit anyone from establishing road blockades in Haldimand County.

