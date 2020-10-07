Local News
Cluster of five new Covid cases on Six Nations linked to one family

October 7, 2020 236 views

By Donna Duric and Lynda Powless, Writers SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- Six Nations has a new case of COVID-19 that brought the number of confirmed cases in the past week to six . However one of the five existing cases announced last week has been resolved keeping the number of active confirmed cases at five. Sunday October 4, 2020, Ohsweken Public Health confirmed the new positive lab reported case of COVID-19 Sunday (Oct., 4th) .and said an existing case was resolved, leaving Six Nations of the Grand River community’s total active cases at five. Public health explained two of the current five cases are two probable cases and three confirmed cases in the community. Public health said a probable case is when a person(s) have been identified as having…

