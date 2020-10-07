Local News
ticker

Orange Shirt Day: A sea of orange across Six Nations

October 7, 2020 83 views
Organizations and departments like Six Nations Police donned orange in respect of Residential School Survivors on Orange Shirt Day. (Submitted Photo)

By Donna Duric Writer Six Nations and social media were a sea of orange on Sept. 30 as millions around the country commemorated the memory of residential school survivors. Workplaces saw all employees come together in orange shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Every Child Matters” from the Six Nations Police to Ganohkwasra to Kayanase. A well-attended reconciliation event saw 150 trees planted in honour of children who attended residential schools in a large field behind their greenhouse on Hwy. 54. For over 150 years, thousands of Indigenous children across Canada were forced to attend church and government-run residential schools away from their families where they were stripped of their culture, beaten, abused, starved, and thousands even died. The last residential school in Canada closed down in 1997 in Saskatchewan. Kayanase…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous Services Canada promises additional $305M to the Indigenous Community Support Fund 

October 7, 2020 87

By Julianna Maggrah Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In March of this year, when the pandemic was…

Read more
Diane Smoke Thomas and volunteers hang red dresses throughout Veteran’s Park Sunday in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. See story page 3 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Sixth annual MMIWG vigil honours memory of local women

October 7, 2020 67

By Donna Duric Writer The following women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First…

Read more