Sixth annual MMIWG vigil honours memory of local women

October 7, 2020 66 views
Diane Smoke Thomas and volunteers hang red dresses throughout Veteran’s Park Sunday in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. See story page 3 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Donna Duric Writer The following women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation were honoured on Oct. 4 at Veteran’s Park: Cindy Jamieson, Elaine LaForme, Tashina General, Helena Rivera, Mabel Farmer, Patricia Carpenter, Shelley Joseph, Tanya Hill, Paula Martin Their memories will never be forgotten. Women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation who lost their lives to violence will be honoured every year during the annual vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women at Veteran’s Park because two local women refuse to let them be forgotten. Sheena Joseph, whose mother Shelley was murdered in Hamilton in 2004, and Aileen Farmer Joseph, Shelley’s mother, held the annual vigil at Veteran’s Park in Ohsweken Sunday to coincide with the national Sisters in Spirit vigils…

