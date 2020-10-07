Sixth annual MMIWG vigil honours memory of local women

By Donna Duric Writer The following women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation were honoured on Oct. 4 at Veteran’s Park: Cindy Jamieson, Elaine LaForme, Tashina General, Helena Rivera, Mabel Farmer, Patricia Carpenter, Shelley Joseph, Tanya Hill, Paula Martin Their memories will never be forgotten. Women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation who lost their lives to violence will be honoured every year during the annual vigil for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women at Veteran’s Park because two local women refuse to let them be forgotten. Sheena Joseph, whose mother Shelley was murdered in Hamilton in 2004, and Aileen Farmer Joseph, Shelley’s mother, held the annual vigil at Veteran’s Park in Ohsweken Sunday to coincide with the national Sisters in Spirit vigils…



