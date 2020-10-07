Thanksgiving came early with free turkey and ham giveaway

By Donna Duric Writer Despite the upheaval of Covid-19 in everyone’s lives this year, people can be thankful for the delicious meals they can make this Thanksgiving weekend thanks to generous donations of turkeys, ham and all the trimmings from community sponsors. Close to 400 vehicles lined up for hours along Sunrise Court Monday morning to pick up a turkey or ham from the Six Nations Food Bank, plus a huge box of trimmings that included: dry goods, beans and lentils, face masks, soap, and rice. They were also given recipes on how to make various delicious soups using beans and lentils. Leftover hams and turkeys were saved for elderly folks and shut-ins who could not make it out to the drive-thru pick up on Monday. “The community members that…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice