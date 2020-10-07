Local News
ticker

Thanksgiving came early with free turkey and ham giveaway

October 7, 2020 194 views
The Six Nations Food Bank, thanks to a donor, were giving out 1000 hams and turkeys this week.

By Donna Duric Writer Despite the upheaval of Covid-19 in everyone’s lives this year, people can be thankful for the delicious meals they can make this Thanksgiving weekend thanks to generous donations of turkeys, ham and all the trimmings from community sponsors. Close to 400 vehicles lined up for hours along Sunrise Court Monday morning to pick up a turkey or ham from the Six Nations Food Bank, plus a huge box of trimmings that included: dry goods, beans and lentils, face masks, soap, and rice. They were also given recipes on how to make various delicious soups using beans and lentils. Leftover hams and turkeys were saved for elderly folks and shut-ins who could not make it out to the drive-thru pick up on Monday. “The community members that…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Indigenous Services Canada promises additional $305M to the Indigenous Community Support Fund 

October 7, 2020 83

By Julianna Maggrah Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In March of this year, when the pandemic was…

Read more
Diane Smoke Thomas and volunteers hang red dresses throughout Veteran’s Park Sunday in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. See story page 3 (Photo by Jim C. Powless)
Local News

Sixth annual MMIWG vigil honours memory of local women

October 7, 2020 64

By Donna Duric Writer The following women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First…

Read more