Trials to be set in Six Nations Triple murder

October 7, 2020 655 views
The trials of three suspects charged in the triple homicide of Six Nations of the Grand River members will see their trials scheduled at the end of October. Their charges in connection with the deaths have been stayed in the Ontario's criminal court and moved directly to the Superior Court of Justice. A direct indictment was preferred against three Six Nations people in Superior Court Sept., 17th that includes: Nicholas Shipman, 38, on three counts of second-degree murder; Thomas Bomberry, 31, on two counts of second-degree murder; and Jamie Beaver, 34, on one court of second-degree murder. The case will now go directly to trial without a preliminary hearing. The decision was made by Deputy Attorney General Irwin Glasberg who signed the direct indictment in July.

