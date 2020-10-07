Trials to be set in Six Nations Triple murder

The trials of three suspects charged in the triple homicide of Six Nations of the Grand River members will see their trials scheduled at the end of October. Their charges in connection with the deaths have been stayed in the Ontario’s criminal court and moved directly to the Superior Court of Justice. A direct indictment was preferred against three Six Nations people in Superior Court Sept., 17th that includes: Nicholas Shipman, 38, on three counts of second-degree murder; Thomas Bomberry, 31, on two counts of second-degree murder; and Jamie Beaver, 34, on one court of second-degree murder. The case will now go directly to trial without a preliminary hearing. The decision was made by Deputy Attorney General Irwin Glasberg who signed the direct indictment in July. Reasons why prosecutors would…
Related Posts
Indigenous Services Canada promises additional $305M to the Indigenous Community Support Fund
October 7, 2020 87
By Julianna Maggrah Local Journalism Initiative Reporter In March of this year, when the pandemic was…
Sixth annual MMIWG vigil honours memory of local women
October 7, 2020 67
By Donna Duric Writer The following women from Six Nations and Mississaugas of the Credit First…