What the students said about Orange Shirt Day

October 7, 2020

TORONTO – Public and Catholic school boards here have collected a sampling ofwhat Grades 6&7 studentslearned about residential schoolson Orange Shirt Day. They were forwarded to Turtle Island News. Students feel the schools were “a horrible mistake”, that punishments were too much, they recognize children were forced to leave their culture and families, and they’ve expressed surprise the schools existed as recently as 1996. The Toronto Catholic District School Board: • When I think about residential schools, I feel sorry for the families who got their children taken away from them, and I could never imagine what the kids in there went through. It disturbs me that people didn’t learn about them earlier and are just starting to learn about them now. I hope that the mistakes that happened in…

