Where’s Waldo… I mean Carolyn

October 7, 2020 81 views

Where is Carolyn Bennett? Some days it feels like a “Where’s Waldo” episode searching for the now infamous Crown Indigenous Relations Minister who has clearly been invisible on the current Six Nations land rights issue. In fact Six Nations hasn’t heard from the invisible minister in weeks. That’s when her office claimed the barricades had to come down to start the talks. They came down. The talks didn’t start. Then there were questions about who was going to be at the talks with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council insisting the Six Nations Elected Council not be present, then relenting but insisting they sit on Bennett’s side of the table, since the band is answerable to the feds through the federal government’s confusing maze of legislation aimed at controlling the land…

