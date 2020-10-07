Local News
Woodland Cultural Centre Mohawk Institute virtual workshop hits Toronto schools for Orange Shirt Day

October 7, 2020 67 views
Toronto Catholic District School Board photo of Orange Shirt Day

By Dennis Hanagan Special to Turtle Island News TORONTO – Students in the public and Catholic school boards here added the meaning of Orange Shirt Day to its studies last week. A virtual workshop, via the internet, will come from the Mohawk Institute, the first Residential School in Canada, and children will have a chance to ask questions. The Toronto Catholic District School Board, with 98,000 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, sent a poster to all schools last week about the special day and all principals and vice-principals were notified by email, said Frank Pio, the board’s Indigenous Education Resource Teacher. “We encourage them to raise awareness of Orange Shirt Day,” said Pio. The board has registered 20 elementary classes for the workshop which runs from Sept. 29 to…

