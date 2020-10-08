OPP continue to arrest Land Back Lane supporters with 27th person charged

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – OPP are continuing to arrest supporters of the 1492 Land Back Lane Six Nations land rights demonstration with the 27th person picked up Tuesday for visiting what Six Nations sees as an unceded chunk of land at Caledonia slated for a 200 unit housing development.

OPP said some of the arrests are also in relation to demonstrations in Caledonia.

On Tuesday October 6, 2020, OPP, with assistance from Tyendinaga Police Service, arrested Blaine Grass 47, of Tyendinaga, without incident, for visiting the McKenzie Meadows site that is under a court injunction prohibiting anyone from being on the site. He was charged with Disobeying Order of Court, Mischief and Fail to Comply with Undertaking. He was arrested served documents and released.

The 27 are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

The arrests are part of an OPP strategy to target anyone setting foot on the disputed site that is under two court injunctions prohibiting people from being on the site at 1535 McKenzie Road (also known as 1492 Land Back Lane) in Caledonia. The injunctions also prohibit anyone form establishing road blocakades in Haldimand County.

OPP said dependent upon an individual’s actions, the following charges may be applicable to anyone:

Disobeying Order of Court (court injunction)

(court injunction) Obstruct Peace Officer : Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty

: Everyone who resists or wilfully obstructs a peace officer in the execution of his/her duty Causing Disturbance : Impeding another person

: Impeding another person Mischief: Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property

Interfere with any person in the lawful use or enjoyment of property Intimidation: Block or obstruct a highway

OPP said the offences are punishable upon conviction by fine and/or imprisonment and the Highway Traffic Act authorizes the towing and impounding of vehicles under these circumstances.

The OPP said following its court-endorsed Framework for Police Preparedness for Indigenous Critical Incidents, throughout the incident, the OPP Provincial Liaison Team is engaged in significant collaborative and respectful dialogue aimed at bringing about a peaceful resolution, while ensuring everyone’s safety and preserving their respective rights guaranteed by Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The OPP said it will act to preserve the peace, maintain public safety, investigate unlawful activity and enforce the law where appropriate, in accordance with police duties and responsibilities as set out in legislation and the common law. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

