Six Nations urged to re-think Thanksgiving plans as 23rd case of Covid-19 confirmed

Six Nations Public Health is urging the community to re-think having a large family gathering for Thanksgiving this weekend, saying it confirmed the 23rd positive case of Covid-19 last night.

That brings the Six Nations number of total active cases to four. Two of the cases are confirmed and two are probable.

A probable case is when a person has been identified as having a high-risk of exposure (in close contact with a positive case, and symptomatic) but has declined testing to confirm, and are treated as positive cases by Ohsweken Public Health.

Ohsweken Public Health is conducting contact tracing and each of the identified contacts are in the process of being notified.

“Thanksgiving is almost here, and one thing I am thankful for is how united our community has become towards our fight against Covid-19 and executing Project: Protect Our People,” said Elected Chief Mark Hill. “We must remain vigilant in our fight against Covid-19 and save gatherings for safer times to do so.”

Six Nations Elected Council said in a statement that a Covid-19 disaster on Six Nations is only avoidable if all Six Nations Community members,“realize the harsh, brutal, unforgiving impacts the virus has on other vulnerable community members who can easily contract the virus by decisions to have large Thanksgiving gatherings this weekend.”

The statement warned: “Thanksgiving or other plans for gathering with friends and family need to be reconsidered with the community’s rise in cases. As a community, we are all craving a sense of normalcy, but we must not let our guards down and remain extra cautious at this time, continuing to Protect Our People.”

Since the pandemic began, the Six Nations Covid-19 Information and Assessment Centre has completed 2173 tests and of those tests, 1993 were confirmed negative cases so far.

Due to the recent demand for testing across the province, lab results have been delayed at Six Nations as a result of a backlog at local labs.

“Community members who are waiting for test results are commended for their patience while they self-isolate until their results are received,” the statement read. “For community members who received a test because they had symptoms, waiting for results in self-isolation is critical, especially if community members have been told they were exposed to a positive case – it limits any further transmission of the virus.”

Ohsweken Public Health encourages community members to remember all the people they had contact with over a 14-day period since they started showing symptoms, so others can be made aware of their exposure and the virus can be contained and traced back to a point of origin.

Public Health is also urging community members to tighten up their social circles and practice physical distancing from those who are not from your immediate household.

Advice from public health includes:

-Stay home when ill or keep your child home from school when ill, even with mild symptoms;

-Maintain physical distance by keeping at least two metres from others outside your immediate household;

-Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

-Wear a face covering when in public places or when physical distancing is a challenge or where it is mandatory to do so and

-Clean/disinfect commonly touched or high traffic surfaces in the home and at work to minimize the spread of germs and viruses.

Add Your Voice