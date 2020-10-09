Judge Extends Injunction on McKenzie Meadows

Land Back Lane supporters demonstrated outside the Cayuga Court House Friday in support of Six Nations land rights. (Photo by Donna Duric)

By Donna Duric

Writer

CAYUGA – A Haldimand County judge has extended an injunction barring anyone from stepping foot onto the contested McKenzie Meadows housing developing site until at least Oct. 22.

Judge John Harper made the order Friday (Oct. 9) at the provincial courthouse in Cayuga and chastised Skyler Williams, the spokesperson for the “1492 Land Back Lane” protest for “abusing” the court protest after Williams defiantly told the court he will not vacate the property.

McKenzie Meadows is a former housing development site on the south side of Caledonia. On July 19, Williams and a number of other people from Six Nations stopped construction and occupied the site. On Aug. 5, the OPP enforced an injunction to remove the people from the site, using rubber bullets in the process.

Later that day, Six Nations people re-took possession of the site and have remained there since. On Aug. 25, a judge ordered that anyone stepping foot onto McKenzie Meadows would be charged with trespassing. To date, 29 people have been arrested and charged in connection with disobeying that injunction, including Williams.

Harper ordered the protesters to leave the site before revisiting the case on Oct. 22, saying it must be left empty before constitutional arguments can be heard on the case.

Six Nations people say the construction site sits on unceded Haudenosaunee and they object to the deal Six Nations Elected Council made with the developer in 2019.

Williams submitted an affidavit on Friday arguing that he is a “Haudenosaunee man who does not belong before this colonial court” along with 61 arguments against the injunction barring Six Nations people from the construction site.

Williams boldly told the court Friday that he is indeed in contempt of court and will not budge from the contested site.

Judge Harper continually called Williams a leader who had the potential to influence others to leave the site, but Williams said the protest was a community-wide action and he was simply a spokesperson. Williams said he cannot be responsible for the actions of others on the site.

Harper ordered all protesters to leave the McKenzie Meadows site before any constitutional arguments are heard.

Officers have charged almost 30 people who attended the camp at McKenzie Meadows since Aug. 5, mainly with mischief and disobeying a court order.

