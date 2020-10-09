Nunavut Minister stripped of cabinet posts

NUNAVUT-Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq has stripped the territory’s housing minister of his cabinet portfolios over a social media post about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Aivilik MLA Patterk Netser had served as housing minister and minister responsible for Nunavut Arctic College since 2018

A post on Nester’s Facebook page said “All lives matter” and criticized Black women for having abortions. The post has been deleted.

Savikataaq said in a news release that the post was “unacceptable. There can be no tolerance for disrespectful, hurtful remarks or actions, and we must uphold our government’s principles and values,” he said.

He says he will bring the matter forward when the legislative assemby reconvenes Oct., 21.

Because Nunavut has a consensus government, legislature members must vote on whether to remove Netser from cabinet. In the interim, Savikataaq will act as housing minister and Education Minister David Joanasie will take on Nunavut Arctic College. -Canadian Press-

