Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie endorses Veintimilla 

October 9, 2020 41 views

By Dale Boyd  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Chief Clarence Louie of the Osoyoos Indian Band is endorsing the BC Liberal candidate Petra Veintimilla for the Boundary Similkameen riding in the provincial election. “I have been impressed by Petra and her commitment to her community, this region, and all its people. She has shown herself to be a thoughtful, hardworking, and dedicated Town Councillor, someone truly committed to the hard work of relationship building,” Louie said in a party statement released by the Liberals Friday. “It’s time to engage a new generation of leaders and I am proud to endorse Petra: I have no doubt she will be a passionate and hardworking MLA who will work tirelessly for the best interests of all in this region,” Louie said. Veintimilla, in her…

