Six Nations has four new COVID-19 cases, but no shutdown says Elected Chief

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND- While Ohsweken Public Health has confirmed four new positive lab reported cases of COVID-19 Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill dispelled any rumours the community would go into a shutdown. “We will not be shutting down,” he said Friday. The cases were confirmed October 8 and 9, bringing the Six Nations of the Grand River community’s total active cases to seven with five lab confirmed and two probable cases.

With the four new cases Six Nations now has had a total of 11 new cases since Sept 29th (9 lab confirmed + 2 probable cases).

Contact tracing is underway by Ohsweken Public Health, and community are reminded of their role when it comes to contract tracing, wherein members are responsible for recalling persons of contact over the last 14 days. Six Nations Public Health has not provided data aggregate data on the cases or whether they are by community transition or travelling.

Health service officials said the surge in cases “is putting huge pressure on our own Assessment Centre, Public Health system and emergency response system here in Six Nations. We need to do our part to make sure these systems do not get overwhelmed.”

Six Nations Elected Chief Mark Hill is urging community members not to have or engage in large gatherings. “COVID-19 cases are rising in the community, same as the Province of Ontario reaching its highest rate of confirmed cases in one day. We must rethink gatherings with other households this long weekend,” stressed Elected Chief Mark Hill, “As First Nations People we are clever to adapt when times get tough, this is one of those times, and we must fight this Pandemic together to Protect Our People.”

Heath Services says Six Nations is easily susceptible to COVID-19 spread based on the endemic rates of Diabetes, Cancer, and an aging population, compounding the anxiety of a potential explosion of cases in Six Nations community if member’s plans for the Thanksgiving Long Weekend include gathering with other households.

COVID-19 infects everyone that gets in its path, Six Nations Community members planning large meals with other households in their homes, is the open road to a path filled with trouble that must be avoided this year to protect not just their immediate family, but also the entire community.

Public heath says the holiday is a time when everyone wants to be with their families, but even gatherings of 10 people can place all in attendance in jeopardy of being infected with COVID-19. They are urging communtiy members to look to alternative ways to celebrate and give thanks that does not put your family at risk.

Try exploring safer means to enjoy the long weekend such as taking family hikes if physical distancing is possible, or perhaps serving your family a curbside pick-up, contact-less turkey dinner that is safe for your whole family and community.

The community are urged to tighten up social circles, and follow public health measures such as wearing masks and physical distancing with all those who do not live in your immediate household.

The latest confirmation of a positive case brings the total number in Six Nations (since the start of the pandemic) to twenty-seven (27).

Since the pandemic began, the Six Nations COVID-19 Information and Assessment Centre has completed 2180 tests and of those tests, 2003 were confirmed negative cases so far.

Testing demand is growing across the Province, creating increased wait times for lab results.

“We want the community to know our continued gratitude for their patience while self-isolating until results are received,” said Director of Health Services Lori Davis Hill. “Waiting for results in self-isolation is critical, especially if community members have been told they were exposed to a positive case – it limits any further transmission of the virus.”

To reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, it is critical that all Six Nations community members continue to follow these core health principles: 1. Stay home when ill even with mild symptoms; 2. Maintain physical distance from others outside your immediate household; 3. Wash hands regularly with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if not available; 4. Wear a face covering when in public places; 5. Clean/disinfect commonly touched or high traffic surfaces constantly at home and work. Visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca for the most current information.

Six Nations COVID-19 Information & Assessment Centre: (Toll free) 1-855-977-7737 (Locally) 226-446-9909

